10 of the cheapest apartment rentals in Logan Square, explored

So how does the low-end pricing on a Logan Square rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2201 Pennsylvania Ave.
Listed at $1,115 / month, this 750-square-foot studio rental, located at 2201 Pennsylvania Ave., is 35.2 percent less than the $1,720 / month median rent for a studio in Logan Square.
In the unit, the listing promises both air conditioning and central heating, bay windows, a dishwasher, granite countertops and cabinet space. Building amenities include a roof deck and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.
151 N 21st St., #2r
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 151 N 21st St., is listed for $1,350 / month for its 480-square-feet of space.
In the unit, you're promised both air conditioning and central heating, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Storage space and assigned parking are offered as building amenities. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
123 N 20th St.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 123 N 20th St., which is going for $1,450 / month.
In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a deck, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. The building comes with on-site laundry and a roof deck. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
117 N 21st St., #1R
Then there's this 700-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one and a half bathrooms at 117 N 21st St., listed at $1,475 / month.
In the unit, the listing promises both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The building features assigned parking.
2121 Market St., #223
Listed at $1,525 / month, this 700-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 2121 Market St.
In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and plenty of windows. Building amenities include on-site laundry, a sky lounge and a fitness center. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
2130 Arch St., #107
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 2130 Arch St., is listed for $1,645 / month.
In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not allowed. Secured entry, on-site laundry and a fitness center are offered as building amenities.
1900 Arch St., #801
And here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1900 Arch St., which is going for $1,690 / month.
In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, tons of windows, a dishwasher, plenty of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include a fitness center, a residents lounge, assigned parking and a roof deck. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
1666 Callowhill St.
Over at 1666 Callowhill St., there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom space, going for $1,695 / month.
In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, high ceilings, exposed brick, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and oversized windows. Both cats and dogs are permitted.
3201 Race St.
Listed at $1,700 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom living space is located at 3201 Race St.
In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here. Building amenities include a residents lounge, a fitness center, a roof deck, a game room and outdoor space.
230 N 21st St.
Finally, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom dwelling at 230 N 21st St. It's being listed for $1,775 / month.
In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a breakfast bar, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here. The building includes garage parking, secured entry and a fitness center.
