3 apartments in Washington Square West with dishwashers, granite countertops & more

1011 Chestnut St. | Photos: Zumper

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington Square West?

According to Walk Score, this Philadelphia neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a 1-bedroom in Washington Square West is currently hovering around $1,495.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,700 / month on rent? (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper.

1001 Chestnut St., #1006w




Listed at $1,695 / month, this 945-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1001 Chestnut St.

In this unit, you can expect high ceilings, carpeting, granite countertops, a breakfast bar, air conditioning and a dishwasher. Building amenities include a door person and an elevator. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

1305 Locust St., #2c




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 1305 Locust St. It's also listed at $1,695 / month for its 700-square-feet of space.

In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and closet space. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

1011 Chestnut St.




Finally, here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit at 1011 Chestnut St. that's going for $1,645 / month.

In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, carpeted floors, a breakfast bar, granite countertops and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include on-site laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.

