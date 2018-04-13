3 apartments in Washington Square West with dishwashers, granite countertops & more

According to Walk Score, this Philadelphia neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a 1-bedroom in Washington Square West is currently hovering around $1,495.
So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,700 / month on rent? (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper.
1001 Chestnut St., #1006w
Listed at $1,695 / month, this 945-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1001 Chestnut St.
In this unit, you can expect high ceilings, carpeting, granite countertops, a breakfast bar, air conditioning and a dishwasher. Building amenities include a door person and an elevator. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
1305 Locust St., #2c
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 1305 Locust St. It's also listed at $1,695 / month for its 700-square-feet of space.
In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and closet space. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
(See the complete listing here.)
1011 Chestnut St.
Finally, here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit at 1011 Chestnut St. that's going for $1,645 / month.
In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, carpeted floors, a breakfast bar, granite countertops and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include on-site laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)