REAL ESTATE

3 cheap apartment listings in East Falls, Philadelphia

3500 Sunnyside Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
East Falls is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has good transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in East Falls look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in East Falls via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

2807 W Queen Lane, #c




First, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 2807 W Queen Lane, listed for $950 / month.

In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, an oven and ample closet space. The building offers concierge service, on-site management and storage space. Pets are negotiable.

(See the complete listing here.)

5450 Wissahickon Ave.




Next, here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 5450 Wissahickon Ave., listed for $1,203 / month.

In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a bar area that seats three and ample natural lighting. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, a fitness center and a business center. Animals are not welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

3500 Sunnyside Ave.



Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 3500 Sunnyside Ave., listed at $1,350 / month.

In the unit, you're promised a dishwasher, air conditioning, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, exposed brick, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. Hairball alert: cats are permitted.

(See the listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
Philly home assessments make dramatic jump, taxes to follow
Outdoor space anyone? What $1,500 will get you in Philadelphia right now
4 Cheap Apartments Available In Upper Roxborough (Pro Tip: 2 Are Cat-Friendly)
9 Philadelphia Apartments In Bike Friendly Neighborhoods For $1,400/Month Or Less
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Police investigate shooting in Port Richmond
Tractor-trailer carrying kegs falls from ramp onto I-95
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies on Capitol Hill
Cosby lawyer launches fierce attack on 'con artist' accuser
Car crashes into building in Trenton
Facebook starts privacy alerts to affected users
Man pleads to manslaughter in death of acquaintance buried in yard
Man, 21, shot and robbed in Olney
Show More
Decapitation suspect allegedly told police 'let me get my heads'
AccuWeather: A Bit Milder Today, A Giant Warm Up Coming Soon
Wells Fargo Center prepares for NHL, NBA playoffs
Pa. teachers get bats as a reminder to fight back in a shooting
Trump's homeland security adviser is resigning
More News