3 cheap apartment listings in East Falls, Philadelphia

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in East Falls look like these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in East Falls via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.
2807 W Queen Lane, #c
First, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 2807 W Queen Lane, listed for $950 / month.
In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, an oven and ample closet space. The building offers concierge service, on-site management and storage space. Pets are negotiable.
5450 Wissahickon Ave.
Next, here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 5450 Wissahickon Ave., listed for $1,203 / month.
In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a bar area that seats three and ample natural lighting. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, a fitness center and a business center. Animals are not welcome.
3500 Sunnyside Ave.
Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 3500 Sunnyside Ave., listed at $1,350 / month.
In the unit, you're promised a dishwasher, air conditioning, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, exposed brick, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. Hairball alert: cats are permitted.
---
