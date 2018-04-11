3 luxurious Philadelphia apartments with magnificent views

We examined local listings in Philadelphia via rental website Zumper to discover the city's most glamorous listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Check out the city's select listings, below.
50 S 16th St., #4010 (Rittenhouse)
First, check out this mammoth apartment situated at 50 S 16th St. in Rittenhouse. It has three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, and it takes up 1,900-square-feet. Whereas the average price for a studio rental in Philadelphia is approximately $1,095 / month, this spot is currently priced at $9,500 / month.
In the apartment, you can anticipate a walk-in closet, high ceilings, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a kitchen bar and plenty of windows. The building offers a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space, a door person, concierge service, a residents lounge and massage rooms. Dwelling in this high-end rental isn't all-inclusive: cats and dogs aren't welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
400-26 S Broad St., #2605 (Rittenhouse)
Then, take a look at this humongous, single-family home over at 400-26 S Broad St. in Rittenhouse. It has three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, and it's 2,147-square-feet in size. This place is currently listed at $8,650 / month. What, exactly, makes this abode so glitzy?
Tenants will find this spacious unit includes hardwood floors, a deck, floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. The building boasts garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and additional storage space. As la-di-da as this rental might seem, pets aren't allowed.
Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.
1900 Arch St. (Logan Square)
Finally, here's this incredible apartment over at 1900 Arch St. in Logan Square. It has three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, and it's 2,200-square-feet in size. This living space is currently listed at $6,275 / month.
In this unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, tons of windows, a deck, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and a walk-in closet. The building offers a fitness center, parking and a roof deck. Pets are not welcome in this high-end rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
