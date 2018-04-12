REAL ESTATE

4 budget-friendly apartments available in Philadelphia

4732 E Roosevelt Blvd. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Philadelphia are hovering around $1,495. But how does the low-end pricing on a Philadelphia rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

4156 Leidy Ave.




There's this apartment, with one bedroom and one bathroom at 4156 Leidy Ave. in East Parkside, that's listed at $585 / month.

In the unit, look for carpeted floors, bay windows, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

3355 N Park Ave.




This studio rental, situated at 3355 N Park Ave. in Franklinville, is listed for $625 / month.

Tenants can anticipate air conditioning, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, bay windows and wooden cabinets. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the listing here.)

1338 Orthodox St.




Over at 1338 Orthodox St. in Frankford, there's this studio living space, going for $650 / month.

Tenants can expect a mix of parquet floors and carpeting, a ceiling fan, closet space and plenty of natural light. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and boasts excellent transit options.

(View the listing here.)

4732 E Roosevelt Blvd., #34




To round things out, there's this studio apartment at 4732 E Roosevelt Blvd. in Summerdale. It's being listed for $675 / month.

In the unit, anticipate a mix of tile floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and granite countertops. The building offers outdoor space and on-site laundry. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Here's the full listing.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
City council considers new construction tax to benefit affordable housing
3 luxurious Philadelphia apartments with magnificent views
3 cheap apartment listings in East Falls, Philadelphia
Philly home assessments make dramatic jump, taxes to follow
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Arrest made in Cobbs Creek murder of art school student
2 fmr. SEPTA officers charged with assault surrender
School evacuated in NE Philly for hazmat incident
Brady offers $40K for return of K-9 to SEPTA officer
Shots fired at police in Southwest Philadelphia
Viewers donate dresses after Manayunk bridal shop's sudden closure
43K Pa. drivers need to find new insurance by Thurs.
Trump says Syria attack 'very soon or not so soon at all!'
Show More
Model Janice Dickinson tells jury Cosby raped her in '82
Bensalem thief steals $700 in Tylenol, Advil
Wawa Secret Menu unlocked
Registration opens for Pa. women's conference
AccuWeather: Milder Today, Feeling Like Summer on Friday
More News