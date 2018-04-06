4 Cheap Apartments Available In Upper Roxborough (Pro Tip: 2 Are Cat-Friendly)

REAL ESTATE

Need a budget-friendly new spot?

Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Upper Roxborough look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options. It also features median rents for a 1-bedroom that hover around $1,130, compared to a $1,495 average for Philadelphia as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Upper Roxborough, via rental site Zumper, yields a look at what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

7949 Ridge Ave.




Listed at $890 / month, this 450-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom residence, located at 7949 Ridge Ave., is 21.2 percent less than the $1,130 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Upper Roxborough.

In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, in-unit laundry, granite countertops and wooden cabinets. Pets are not permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

6914 Lawnton St.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom dwelling, situated at 6914 Lawnton St., is listed at $950 / month for its 1,828-square-feet of space.

In the unit, you're promised tile flooring, wooden cabinets and an oven. Building amenities include on-site laundry and storage space. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

701 Summit Ave.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 701 Summit Ave., which is going for $1,060 / month.

In the unit, expect air conditioning, carpeting, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan and storage space. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a fitness center, outdoor space, on-site laundry, assigned parking, on-site management and a residents lounge. Cats are permitted.

(See the full listing here.)

8200 Henry Ave.




Then there's this apartment, with one bedroom and one bathroom at 8200 Henry Ave., that's listed at $1,126 / month.

In the unit, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, a balcony, a dishwasher, carpeting, a walk-in closet, granite countertops and a ceiling fan. The building offers a swimming pool, a fitness center, outdoor space, on-site laundry, parking, a residents lounge and on-site management. Hairball alert: cats are welcome in this property.

(See the listing here.)
---

