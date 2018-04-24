REAL ESTATE

5 affordable Rittenhouse apartments in pet-friendly buildings

1429 Spruce St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Rittenhouse are hovering around $1,595, compared to a $1,490 one-bedroom median for Philadelphia as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Rittenhouse rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

318 S 15th St., #2r




Listed at $875 / month, this studio apartment, located at 318 S 15th St., is 26.8 percent less than the $1,195 / month median rent for a studio in Rittenhouse.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and additional storage space. In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, two closets, built-in shelves and wooden cabinetry. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here.

(See the complete listing here.)

106 South 20th St.




Here's a studio apartment at 106 South 20th St., which is going for $970 / month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry. In the unit, expect high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring and wooden cabinetry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

2100 Walnut St., #14M




Then there's this 200-square-foot apartment at 2100 Walnut St., listed at $990 / month.

The apartment features hardwood floors, central heating and granite countertops. Building amenities include a desk attendant, on-site management and a fitness center. Cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the listing here.)

1429 Spruce St., #2M




And here's a studio apartment at 1429 Spruce St., which is going for $1,075 / month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and additional storage space. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, two closets, a kitchen pantry, a ceiling fan and stainless steel appliances. Feline companions are welcome.

(Check out the listing here.)

2051 Walnut St., #3M




To wrap things up, there's this studio residence at 2051 Walnut St. It's being listed for $1,095 / month.

In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a stove and a ceiling fan. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. Building amenities include on-site laundry, secured entry and on-site management.

(Here's the full listing.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
Renting in Philadelphia: What will $1,500 get you?
4 Washington Square West apartments in pet-friendly buildings for $1,500/month or less
5 affordable apartment rentals in Society Hill today
Real talk: what $1,400 will get you today in Philadelphia
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Meek Mill to be released from prison
Police: Affair was apparent motive in Rosemont murder-suicide
Blind man found in deplorable conditions, brother in custody
Kevin Hart visits Meek Mill in prison, condemns sentence
Nurse's aide describes final hours of H.R. McMaster's father
Burning body found in dumpster in Bethlehem
Trump warns Iran against restarting nuclear program
Father, son escape Point Breeze house explosion
Show More
Defense calls Cosby accuser 'pathological liar' in closing
$5,000 offered for information in shooting of father, son in SW Philly
Video shows gunman firing shots in South Philly
Toronto driver charged with 10 counts of 1st degree murder
Vote expected on mental health gun law in Delaware
More News