Brooklyn homeowners told to pay $1K a year to sit on stoops

In one neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York, some folks are being told if they want to sit on their stoops, they will have to pay for the privilege. (WPVI)

BROOKLYN, New York --
Sitting on your stoop is a neighborhood tradition - a place to relax, chat with neighbors and catch up on the local happenings.

But in one neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York, some folks are being told if they want to sit on their stoops, they will have to pay for the privilege.

About 3 dozen homeowners in Brooklyn's swanky Boerum Hill neighborhood were told they would need to pay $1,000-a-year just to sit on the steps leading to their homes.

The homes themselves are worth about $2.5 million dollars, but apparently the contract included an 'illegal' side deal between the developer and city.

A Manhattan Supreme Court Judge ruled on the issue last week - and sided with the city.

That means it's up to the homeowners to appeal the city's rule OR sue the developer.
