Check Out Today's Cheapest Rentals In Germantown, West Central, Philadelphia

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Germantown, West Central are hovering around $900 (compared to a $1,450 average for Philadelphia). But how does the low-end pricing on a Germantown, West Central rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

410 W Walnut Ln., #410-4




Listed at $750 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 410 W Walnut Ln., is 16.7 percent less than the $900 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Germantown, West Central.

In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

6336 Germantown Ave., #1r



This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 6336 Germantown Ave., is listed for $825 / month for its 408 square feet of space. In the sunny unit, expect hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and a small yard. Cats and dogs are not welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

247 W Rittenhouse St., #2b




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 247 W Rittenhouse St., which, at 400 square feet, is going for $825 / month. The building offers on-site laundry and parking. In the bright unit, expect central heating, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Feline companions are welcome. (See the full listing here.)
---

