Check Out Today's Cheapest Rentals In Tacony, Philadelphia

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Tacony are hovering around $750 (compared to a $1,474 average for Philadelphia). But how does the low-end pricing on a Tacony rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

6439 Edmund St.




Listed at $650 / month, this 1,240-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 6439 Edmund St., is 13.3 percent less than the $750 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Tacony.

The sunny unit has a mix of carpeting and tile flooring, and the building offers additional storage space. (See the complete listing here.)

7128 Marsden St.



This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom living space, situated at 7128 Marsden St., is listed for $700 / month for its 672 square feet of space. In the second-floor unit, expect in-unit laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

7166 Marsden St.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment at 7166 Marsden St., which is going for $700 / month. The ground-floor unit has a mix of carpeting and tile flooring, as well as a kitchenette and a full bathroom. (See the full listing here.)
