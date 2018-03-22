REAL ESTATE

Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In Fairmount, Philadelphia

2606 W Girard Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Fairmount look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Fairmount via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

2606 W Girard Ave., #3




Listed at $695 / month, this studio, located at 2606 W Girard Ave., is 1.7 percent less than the $707 / month median rent for a studio in Fairmount.

In the unit, you're promised hardwood floors, air conditioning, an oven and ample natural lighting. When it comes to building amenities, expect storage. Pets are not permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

2601 Pennsylvania Ave., #106




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 2601 Pennsylvania Ave., is listed for $1,250 / month for its 595-square-feet of space.

The unit features air conditioning, parquet flooring, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and a ceiling fan. When it comes to building amenities, expect a fitness center, a business center, a residents lounge, storage space and concierge service. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

845 N 26th St., #3



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit at 845 N 26th St., which is also going for $1,250 / month.

In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher, hardwood floors and plenty of closet space. The building features on-site laundry, concierge service, on-site management and storage space. This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In Rittenhouse, Philadelphia
Renting In Queen Village: What Will $1,500 Get You?
Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In East Kensington, Philadelphia
NAACP: Temple should build stadium in Rittenhouse Square
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Snow totals for 4th nor'easter to hit Philly area
Spokesperson: Toys 'R' Us liquidation delayed, likely to start Friday
Suspect in deadly Chester hit-and-run surrenders
AccuWeather: Brisk & Chilly Today, Some Melting Snow
Tens of thousands without power in South Jersey
Digging out, cleaning up in Pottstown
Bratz dolls CEO leads effort to save Toys 'R' Us
Cosby wants judge ousted over wife's sex-assault advocacy
Show More
John Dowd, lead Trump lawyer in Russia probe, leaves team
SEPTA on regular schedule except some bus routes
Air travel returning to normal after nor'easter
Eagles fans create Jason Kelce Mummer snowmen
Police: Pa. drivers clean snow off roof or pay fine
More News
Photos
PHOTOS from the snowy March 21 nor'easter
PHOTOS: 2018 Philadelphia Flower Show
PHOTOS: Billy Graham in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Mob wrecks Philly store amid Super Bowl celebrations
More Photos