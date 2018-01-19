Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In Graduate Hospital, Philadelphia

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Graduate Hospital via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.
713 S 19th St.
Listed at $1,095 / month, this 700-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home, located at 713 S 19th St., is 21.8 percent less than the $1,400 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Graduate Hospital.
In the second-floor unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and good closet space. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
749 S 23rd St.
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 749 S 23rd St., is listed for $1,200 / month. In the unit, which comes furnished, you're promised air conditioning, a walk-in closet a large walk-in closet. There's also plenty of natural lighting and extra closets for storage space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.n(See the complete listing here.)
912 S 16th St., #3
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home at 912 S 16th St., which, at 1,920 square feet, is going for $1,200 / month. In the unit, which comes furnished, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, plenty of cabinet space and good natural lighting. Cats and dogs are not welcome. (See the full listing here.)
1611 Christian St.
Then there's this 2,655-square-foot townhouse with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom at 1611 Christian St., listed at $1,395 / month. In the first-floor unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring, ample closet space, a basement and great natural lighting. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome, sadly. There's on-site laundry in the basement. (See the listing here.)
2209 Carpenter St.
Listed at $1,395 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom address is located at 2209 Carpenter St. In the unit, anticipate central heating, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring and granite counter tops. There's also a large backyard. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not permitted. (Here's the listing.)
