Explore today's cheapest rentals in Graduate Hospital, Philadelphia

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Graduate Hospital look like these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Graduate Hospital via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2026 Bainbridge St., #3r
Listed at $900/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit, located at 2026 Bainbridge St., is 36.6 percent less than the $1,420/month median rent for a one bedroom in Graduate Hospital.
In the unit, look for central heating, high ceilings, hardwood flooring and a stove. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
749 S. 23rd St.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom space at 749 S. 23rd St., which is going for $1,200/month.
The second floor apartment features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and bay windows. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
1640 South St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1640 South St., is listed for $1,250/month.
Apartment amenities include central heating, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.
712 S. 16th St.
Then there's this space with one bedroom and one bathroom at 712 S. 16th St., listed at $1,300/month.
In the residence, look for hardwood flooring, a stove, wooden cabinetry, large windows and a deck. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Building amenities include concierge service and on-site management.
762 S. 19th St., #1
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 762 S. 19th St., which is going for $1,395/month.
On-site laundry and outdoor space are offered as building amenities. In the unit, you're promised a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not welcome.
