Explore today's cheapest rentals in Graduate Hospital, Philadelphia

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Graduate Hospital look like these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Graduate Hospital via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
621 S. 18th St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 621 S. 18th St., is listed for $1,095/month for its 600-square-feet of space.
In the second floor unit, anticipate air conditioning, carpeted floors, a dishwasher, generous closet space and built-in storage features. Cats and dogs are permitted here.
1929 Christian St., #24
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling at 1929 Christian St., which is going for $1,150/month.
Building amenities include concierge service and on-site management. In the unit, expect carpeted floors, a stove, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
749 S. 23rd St.
Listed at $1,200/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 749 S. 23rd St.
In the second floor apartment, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and bay windows. Pets are not welcome.
712 S. 16th St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence, situated at 712 S. 16th St., is listed for $1,300/month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, a stove, wooden cabinetry, built-in shelves, a deck and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are not allowed. The building offers on-site management.
620 S. 19th St.
Listed at $1,425/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 620 S. 19th St.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, a fireplace, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and exposed brick. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
