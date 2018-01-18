REAL ESTATE

Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In Old City, Philadelphia

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Old City are hovering around $1,650 (compared to a $1,460 average for Philadelphia). So how does the low-end pricing on an Old City rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

300 Market St., #201




Listed at $1,295 / month, this 400-square-foot studio apartment, located at 300 Market St., is 24.5 percent less than the $1,715 / month median rent for a studio in Old City. In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and great natural lighting. Cats and dogs are not welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

33 Letitia St.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom dwelling, situated at 33 Letitia St., is listed for $1,320 / month. In the unit, look for air conditioning, carpeted floors, a wood-burning stove, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Plus, it has exposed brick and wood-beamed ceilings. The building features garage parking. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

130 Arch St., #405




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home at 130 Arch St., which, at 700 square feet, is going for $1,320 / month. The building offers a roof deck and an elevator. In the unit, anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and exposed brick. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed. (See the full listing here.)

50 S 2nd St., #2A




Then there's this 5,724-square-foot townhouse with one bedroom and one bathroom at 50 S 2nd St., listed at $1,350 / month. In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome, sadly. The building currently has six units available. (See the listing here.)

116 S 7th St.




Finally, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom rental, situated at 116 S 7th St., is listed for $1,445 / month. In the unit, expect both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted floors, a dishwasher, high ceilings, in-unit laundry and great natural lighting. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. (See the listing here.)
