REAL ESTATE

Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In Philadelphia

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Philadelphia are hovering around $1,495. But how does the low-end pricing on a Philadelphia rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

2548 N 12th St.




Listed at $525 / month, this studio apartment, located at 2548 N 12th St. in Hartranft, is 51.8 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Philadelphia, which is currently estimated at around $1,089 / month.

According to the listing, it's "convenient to transportation and Temple University Main Campus."

(See the complete listing here.)

1516 Arrott St., #1r




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 1516 Arrott St. (at Griscom Street) in Frankford, is listed for $600 / month for its 375 square feet of space.

Building amenities include on-site laundry. The unit has tile flooring and ample natural lighting. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

1343 W Pike St.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment at 1343 W Pike St. in Hunting Park, which, at 700 square feet, is going for $600 / month.

The unit has hardwood floors and great natural lighting.

(See the full listing here.)

3142 N Broad St.




Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 3142 N Broad St. in Glenwood, listed at $600 / month.

In the sunny unit, the listing promises air conditioning, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome. Building amenities include assigned parking.(See the listing here.)

3355 N Park Ave.




Listed at $625 / month, this studio space is located at 3355 N Park Ave. in Franklinville.

In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, a dishwasher, hardwood floors and bay windows. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

(Here's the listing.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
What Will $1,800 Rent You In Logan Square, Right Now?
What Will $2,100 Rent You In Philadelphia, Right Now?
What Does $1,800 Rent You In Rittenhouse, Today?
What Will $1,500 Rent You In Washington Square West, Right Now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Police officer found dead in Port Richmond home
Spokesman: Bill Cosby's daughter Ensa has died
Officials: Phila. student brought loaded gun into high school
Gloucester Co. teacher charged with fatal hit-and-run
New hope for those sentenced to life as juveniles
Trump says he would have 'run in' to stop Fla. school shooting
Disney donates $1M to STEM programs to celebrate 'Black Panther'
Arrest for indecent exposure in New Castle Co.
Show More
Police seek to ID woman found dead in Delco state park
2 shot and killed in Norristown
Student at Pen Argyl HS charged with making threats
Trump says he would have 'run in there' to stop Parkland shooting
Heather Locklear arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Billy Graham in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Mob wrecks Philly store amid Super Bowl celebrations
GAME PHOTOS: Eagles take on Patriots in Super Bowl LII
PHOTOS: Post-game celebrations after Eagles win Super Bowl
More Photos