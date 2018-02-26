Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In Philadelphia

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2548 N 12th St.
Listed at $525 / month, this studio apartment, located at 2548 N 12th St. in Hartranft, is 51.8 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Philadelphia, which is currently estimated at around $1,089 / month.
According to the listing, it's "convenient to transportation and Temple University Main Campus."
(See the complete listing here.)
1516 Arrott St., #1r
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 1516 Arrott St. (at Griscom Street) in Frankford, is listed for $600 / month for its 375 square feet of space.
Building amenities include on-site laundry. The unit has tile flooring and ample natural lighting. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.
(See the complete listing here.)
1343 W Pike St.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment at 1343 W Pike St. in Hunting Park, which, at 700 square feet, is going for $600 / month.
The unit has hardwood floors and great natural lighting.
(See the full listing here.)
3142 N Broad St.
Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 3142 N Broad St. in Glenwood, listed at $600 / month.
In the sunny unit, the listing promises air conditioning, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome. Building amenities include assigned parking.(See the listing here.)
3355 N Park Ave.
Listed at $625 / month, this studio space is located at 3355 N Park Ave. in Franklinville.
In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, a dishwasher, hardwood floors and bay windows. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
(Here's the listing.)
---
