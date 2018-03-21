REAL ESTATE

Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In Rittenhouse, Philadelphia

1720 Lombard St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Rittenhouse look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Rittenhouse via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

2100 Walnut St., #6m




Listed at $990 / month, this 200-square-foot studio, located at 2100 Walnut St., is 17.2 percent less than the $1,195 / month median rent for a studio in Rittenhouse.

In this unit, you can expect to find central heating, hardwood flooring and high ceilings. The building itself includes a desk attendant, emergency maintenance and a fitness center. Pets aren't allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

1734 Spruce St.




Here's a studio apartment at 1734 Spruce St., which is going for $1,095 / month.

Tenants can expect an oven, a dishwasher, hardwood floors and closet space. The building includes emergency maintenance and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

1616 Spruce St., #3f




Then there's this apartment at 1616 Spruce St., also listed at $1,095 / month.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood floors and a refurbished kitchen with a dishwasher. The building offers on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the listing here.)

2311 Spruce St., #102




Listed at $1,155 / month, this 400-square-foot studio is located at 2311 Spruce St.

In this bright unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, granite countertops and storage space. Animals are not welcome.

(Here's the listing.)

1720 Lombard St., #204




This 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom, apartment, situated at 1720 Lombard St., is listed for $1,165 / month for its 500-square-feet of space.

In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, plenty of closet space, hardwood flooring and a full kitchen. The building boasts on-site management and a fitness center. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

(See the listing here.)

2011 Spruce St.




And here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2011 Spruce St., which is going for $1,200 / month.

In the furnished unit, you'll find in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, a fireplace, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(Check out the listing here.)

320 S 15th St., #3f




Listed at $1,275 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 320 S 15th St.

In the unit, you're promised hardwood floors, two decorative fireplaces, a full kitchen and closet space. The building features on-site laundry and storage. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
Renting In Queen Village: What Will $1,500 Get You?
Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In East Kensington, Philadelphia
NAACP: Temple should build stadium in Rittenhouse Square
Renting In Graduate Hospital: What Will $1,400 Get You?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Heavy Snow, Gusty Winds Today
LIVE: Tracking Nor'easter #4
2 officers taken to hospital after crash on I-95
PA lawmaker accused in abuse allegations won't seek re-election
Speed limits reduced on major roadways, PA Turnpike
Suspect killed after standoff at Panera restaurant in Princeton ID'd
NJ Transit suspending bus service at 3 p.m. due to weather
DART to suspend New Castle, Kent bus service at 6 p.m.
Show More
Nydia Han's family visits during Action News snow coverage!
Chad Pradelli's daughter pays a visit during snow coverage
Report: Eagles give Chris Long a raise
Nydia Han, StormTracker 6 Van in Rittenhouse Sq.
Steady snowfall blankets Bucks County area
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2018 Philadelphia Flower Show
PHOTOS: Billy Graham in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Mob wrecks Philly store amid Super Bowl celebrations
GAME PHOTOS: Eagles take on Patriots in Super Bowl LII
More Photos