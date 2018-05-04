REAL ESTATE

Explore today's cheapest rentals in Washington Square West, Philadelphia

1218 Walnut St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Washington Square West is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Washington Square West look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Washington Square West via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

1229 Chestnut St., #518




This studio, situated at 1229 Chestnut St., is listed for $930/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center, on-site laundry, an elevator and secured entry. Dogs are not permitted. The apartment features carpeted floors, a stove, cabinet space and ample natural light.

(See the complete listing here.)

314 S. 12th St., #2R




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 314 S. 12th St., is listed for $1,275/month.

In the apartment, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood flooring, arched doorways, an eat--in kitchen, wooden cabinetry and generous closet space. Pets are allowed in this unit. Building amenities include on-site laundry.

(See the listing here.)

409 S. 11th St., #1F




And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 409 S. 11th St., which, with 600-square-feet, is going for $1,295/month.

In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring, two closets, large windows and a loft area. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(Check out the listing here.)

145 S. 13th St., #203




Listed at $1,395/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 145 S. 13th St.

The apartment features hardwood floors, bay windows, an eat-in kitchen, closet space, ample natural light and on-site laundry. Pet owners will be happy to hear that dogs and cats are welcome here.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1218 Walnut St., #206




Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1218 Walnut St. It's being listed for $1,425/month.

In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, bay windows, generous closet space and a small breakfast bar. Cats and dogs are welcome in this unit. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity.

(Here's the full listing.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Society Hill, right now?
What will $1,000 rent you in Philadelphia?
What will $1,700 rent you in Rittenhouse?
Check out today's cheapest rentals in Queen Village
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Fake DJ gains access to Philly school, meets with students
Mom shot to death while driving in NJ, possibly at random
Airport stabbing suspect charged; victim identified
After flirting with gun-control movement, Trump faces NRA
Kevin Hart's jet blows tire landing in Boston for Sixers game
2 suspects sought for Feltonville home invasion
Suspect sought for 2 Philly corner store robberies
Mays Landing father indicted in death of 4-month-old son
Show More
Delaware poised to become first state to ban child marriage
AccuWeather: Near Record Heat Friday. Cooler, Showers for the Weekend
Construction worker falls through roof in SW Philly
PHOTO: Robbery suspect sought in Philadelphia
Philly's 'Iron Chef' announces bankruptcy, sale of restaurant empire
More News