Here are today's cheapest rentals in Logan Square, Philadelphia

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Logan Square look like these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Logan Square via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2016 Spring Garden St.
Listed at $1,000/month, this 480-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at Spring Garden, is 44.3 percent less than the $1,795/month median rent for a one bedroom in Logan Square.
The building features on-site laundry and extra storage space. In the unit, you're promised hardwood and tile flooring, white appliances, wooden cabinetry, large windows and air conditioning units. Sorry animal lovers, pets are not welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
1900 Spring Garden St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1900 Spring Garden St., is listed for $1,225/month for its 650 square feet of space.
Building amenities include a resident's lounge, on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, look for an open floor plan, air conditioning units, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops, bay windows and high ceilings. Cats and dogs are not welcome at this location.
(See the complete listing here.)
1666 Callowhill St.
Then there's this living space with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1666 Callowhill St., listed at $1,595/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, on-site management, on-site laundry, shared outdoor space and secured entry. In the furnished unit, expect to find air conditioning, a balcony, a dishwasher, large windows with city views, exposed brick, high ceilings, a spiral staircase, a separate dining room area, stainless steel appliances, designer wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted.
(See the listing here.)
1 Franklin Town Blvd.
Listed at $1,597/month, this 850-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1 Franklin Town Blvd.
Building amenities include a residents lounge, communal outdoor space, a roof deck, a swimming pool, round-the-clock on-site management and a fitness center. In the unit, expect to find in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, large closets, extra storage space, hardwood and carpet flooring, recessed lighting, high ceilings, black appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. Sorry pet parents: neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
(Here's the listing.)
2121 Market St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 2121 Market St., is listed for $1,600/month for its 550 square feet of space.
Building amenities include a rooftop bar, sky lounge and a fitness center. In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, high ceilings, recessed lighting, large windows, white appliances, granite countertops, white cabinetry and a breakfast bar. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.