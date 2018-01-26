REAL ESTATE

Here Are Today's Cheapest Rentals In Mantua, Philadelphia

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Mantua are hovering around $920 (compared to a $1,450 average for Philadelphia). But how does the low-end pricing on a Mantua rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

517 N 38th St.




Listed at $725 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 517 N 38th St., is 21.2 percent less than the $920 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Mantua.

Building amenities include on-site management. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, granite counter tops and plenty of natural light. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

3716 Spring Garden St.



This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom rental, situated at 3716 Spring Garden St., is listed for $875 / month. In the sunny unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building features on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

3723 Spring Garden St., #1r




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 3723 Spring Garden St. that's going for $900 / month. The building features on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a fireplace, ample closet space, a private yard and good natural lighting. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. (See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
Renting In Philadelphia: What Will $2,000 Get You?
The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Passyunk Square, Explored
Renting In Philadelphia: What Will $1,500 Get You?
Here Are Today's Cheapest Rentals In Northern Liberties, Philadelphia
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Husband of murdered NJ radio host found dead in cell; suicide suspected
Wentz: Also tore left LCL; rehab won't be significantly impacted
VIDEO: NJ police officer nearly hit by passing car
2 NJ women arrested for drugs after traffic stop
Boy, 14, arrested with weapons after alleged school threat
Firefighters battle house blaze in Bridgeton
Super Bowl tickets up for auction to support good cause
Fletcher Cox assures Eagles fans team is ready for Patriots
Show More
Congressman Pat Meehan won't seek re-election
Trump calls report he ordered Mueller's firing 'fake news'
Kidnap victim killed during botched FBI raid outside Houston
Casey Affleck will not present at or attend Oscars
Human hair dye nearly kills dog
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowy nor'easter hits the area
Meet Katherine Scott's new baby boy: Oliver Andrew
PHOTOS: Carson Wentz on crutches before MNF game
PHOTOS: Magical moments from the parade
More Photos