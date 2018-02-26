Here Are Today's Cheapest Rentals In Old City, Philadelphia

REAL ESTATE

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Old City are hovering around $1,650 (compared to a $1,495 average for Philadelphia). So how does the low-end pricing on an Old City rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

300 Market St., #201




Listed at $1,295 / month, this 400-square-foot apartment, located at 300 Market St., is 25.8 percent less than the $1,745 / month median rent for a studio in Old City.

In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome, sadly.

(See the complete listing here.)

33 Letitia St.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom rental, situated at 33 Letitia St., is listed for $1,320 / month.

In the unit, expect air conditioning, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and carpeting. It also has a working fireplace. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.

(See the complete listing here.)

130 Arch St., #307




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 130 Arch St., which, at 700 square feet, is going for $1,325 / month.

Building amenities include a roof deck, outdoor space and an elevator. In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not permitted.

(See the full listing here.)

50 S 2nd St.




Then there's this townhouse with one bedroom and one bathroom at 50 S 2nd St., listed at $1,350 / month.

In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. When it comes to building amenities, expect a roof deck.

(See the listing here.)

38 N 3rd St., #204



Listed at $1,375 / month, this 461-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 38 N 3rd St.

In the sunny unit, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(Here's the listing.)

116 S 7th St.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom abode, situated at 116 S 7th St., is listed for $1,445 / month.

In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and ample natural lighting. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the listing here.)
---

