Here are today's cheapest rentals in Queen Village

So how does the low-end pricing on a Queen Village rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
837 S. Second St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom , situated at 837 S. Second St., is also listed for $1,150/month.
In the unit, expect carpeting, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, wooden cabinetry and ceiling fans. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
406 South St.
Then there's this with one bedroom and one bathroom at 406 South St., listed at $1,325/month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, both central heating and air conditioning, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, an oversized shower, high ceilings and wooden cabinetry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
514 South St.
Listed at $1,345/month, this 513-square-foot studio condo is located at 514 South St.
Building amenities include an elevator, on-site management and smartphone-compatible package service. In the bright unit, you'll find floor-to-ceiling windows, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Small cats and dogs are considered on a case-by-case basis. Pet deposit is required.
705 S. Fifth St.
This studio situated at 705 S. Fifth St., is listed for $1,600/month.
The apartment offers in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, quartz countertops, a kitchen island and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include a fitness center, an elevator, secured entry and extra storage space. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.
