Here are today's cheapest rentals in Rittenhouse, Philadelphia

1512 Spruce St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Rittenhouse has excellent walkability, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Rittenhouse look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Rittenhouse via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

125 S. 21st St., #2M




Here's a studio apartment at 125 S. 21st St., #2M, which is going for $995/month.

In the unit, expect to find high ceilings, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. In the building, expect on-site laundry and secured entry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed, pending additional fees.

(See the full listing here.)

423 S. 15th St.




Then there's this townhouse with one bedroom and one bathroom at 423 S. 15th St. listed at $1,000/month.

In the unit, expect to find central heating and hardwood flooring. Pets are not permitted.

(See the listing here.)

330 S. 17th St., #3R




This studio apartment, situated at 330 S. 17th St., #3R, is listed for $1,095/month.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood floors and ample natural lighting. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the listing here.)

1512 Spruce St.




Next, here's a studio at 1512 Spruce St., which, with 370 square feet, is going for $1,101/month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, on-site management, a fitness center and secured entry. In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, carpeted flooring and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted, though additional restrictions and fees may apply.

(Check out the listing here.)

111 S. 21st St.




Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 111 S. 21st St. It's being listed for $1,275/month.

In the unit, you'll find central heating, hardwood floors and ample natural lighting. The building offers outdoor space and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

(Here's the full listing.)
