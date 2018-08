Here are today's cheapest rentals in Spring Garden, Philadelphia

1619 Mount Vernon St.

According to rental site Zumper , median rents for a one bedroom in Spring Garden are hovering around $1,581, compared to a $1,495 one-bedroom median for Philadelphia as a whole.So how does the low-end pricing on a Spring Garden rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings , is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---Listed at $1,095/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom, located at 1619 Mount Vernon St., is 30.7 percent less than the $1,581/month median rent for a one bedroom in Spring Garden.The unit features hardwood floors, high ceilings, a loft area, closet space and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners will be happy to hear that cats and dogs are welcome here.(See the complete listing here .)This one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode, situated at 540 N. 19th St., is listed for $1,300/month.In the unit, expect air conditioning, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, a stove, a ceiling fan and a balcony. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.(See the complete listing here .)Then there's this 1,000-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one-and-a-half bathrooms at 1701 Green St., listed at $1,495/month.Apartment amenities include a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a loft area and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are welcome here.(See the listing here .)Listed at $1,513/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1427 Melon St.In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, large windows, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include an elevator and assigned parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.(Here's the listing .)