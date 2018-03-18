RITTENHOUSE SQUARE

NAACP calls on Temple to build stadium in Rittenhouse Square

EMBED </>More Videos

NAACP calls for Temple stadium at Rittenhouse Square. Bob Brooks reports during Action News Mornings on March 18, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The president of the Philadelphia NAACP has suggested Rittenhouse Square as a better location for the proposed Temple University stadium rather than North Philadelphia.

"We cannot afford to have this stadium in North Philadelphia and so we're calling on the president of Temple University to consider right here in Rittenhouse Square," Rodney Muhammad said Sunday morning during a press conference at the park in Center City.

The NAACP was making their point heard in the latest development in the ongoing battle over where to build the stadium for Temple's football team.

EMBED More News Videos

The university has been kicking around the idea of building a 35,000 seat stadium in the northwest corner of its campus.



Muhammad says the Rittenhouse area already has everything the school would need including a bustling business district and, of course, the land.

"The economic impact would be favorable for this area. It's already a bustling business district. We don't see that a stadium would greatly alter the character of the neighborhood where we're standing right now," Muhammad said.

In addition, Muhammad says it makes sense because Temple has a presence in Center City.

"Temple has a campus presence in Center City and there's no reason why this should not be on the list of consideration," Muhammad said.

The current proposed location for Temple's football stadium is 16th and Norris streets in North Philadelphia. Muhammad says that area cannot afford, literally and figuratively, to have an estimated $130-million stadium build into it. Instead, the Rittenhouse Square area would be a better fit, he says.

"Nothing can be worked out in North-Central Philadelphia where residents are already there where it would further disrupt the community from Temple's expansionist policies that have already taken place," Muhammad said.

Muhammad says he wants to meet with the Temple president and neighbors about the NAACP's Rittenhouse Square proposal.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestatephilly newsAction News Sportstemple universityNAACPrittenhouse squareCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RITTENHOUSE SQUARE
Samuel L. Jackson dines out in Center City ahead of shooting new movie
Coping with the heat as temps soar throughout the region
Man charged in cab carjacking, Rittenhouse Square crash
Police: Naked man drove stolen cab through Rittenhouse Square
More rittenhouse square
REAL ESTATE
Renting In Graduate Hospital: What Will $1,400 Get You?
What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Upper Roxborough, Right Now?
What Will $1,700 Rent You In Logan Square, Right Now?
What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Center City East, Right Now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
16-year-old Amy Yu found in Mexico, returns to Allentown
$456M Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania
AccuWeather: Sunny Sunday, tracking Tues. snow
5 injured in Southwest Philadelphia crash
Pickup truck driver flees collision scene
Fire forces bride to find new venue on wedding day
Explosives found again inside Elsmere home
Villanova advances to Sweet 16
Show More
Mother seeks help in finding son's killer one year later
Indego changes pass options, minimum age
Brooklawn crash knocks down power line
Suspect sought for apparent road rage murder in Deptford Twp.
U-Haul crashes into police car, injures 2 officers
More News
Top Video
Villanova advances to Sweet 16
Little Caesars giving away free pizza thanks to UMBC
Pickup truck driver flees collision scene
Mother seeks help in finding son's killer one year later
More Video