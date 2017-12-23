REAL ESTATE

North Bay Fire victims win tiny home after losing everything

A Santa Rosa family who lost their home in the North Bay wildfires was surprised with the news that they won a tiny house on Wednesday. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
SEBASTOPOL, Calif. --
A Santa Rosa family displaced by the October North Bay fires got a surprise door knock on Wednesday morning.

It wasn't the Publishers Clearing House Prize Patrol, but it was close.

It was a TV host from Disney's Freeform Channel telling the Olcese family they won had a tiny house in a contest they entered earlier this month.

"I'm overwhelmed it's so exciting," said Annie Olcese. "It's going to be a safe place for us where we can be a family again."

The family of four has been living in a friend's RV in Sebastopol after their home in Santa Rosa was destroyed by the wildfires on Oct. 9.
"I'm at a loss for words. It really puts your faith back in humanity," said Henry Olcese.

Annie Olcese entered the contest without telling her husband. He helped her create a video submission which was chosen among thousands of entries.

VIDEO: North Bay fire victims win tiny house after losing theirs in North Bay fires
A family who lost their home in the North Bay fires entered a contest to get a free tiny home to live in, and they won. They got the great news Wednesday after the home was revealed on "Good Morning America."


The family will take delivery of the tiny house sometime in January 2018. They hope to place it somewhere in Sonoma County.

