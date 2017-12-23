North Bay Fire victims win tiny home after losing everything

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2805305" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A family who lost their home in the North Bay fires entered a contest to get a free tiny home to live in, and they won. They got the great news Wednesday after the home was revealed on "Good Morning America."

A Santa Rosa family displaced by the October North Bay fires got a surprise door knock on Wednesday morning.It wasn't the Publishers Clearing House Prize Patrol, but it was close.It was a TV host from Disney's Freeform Channel telling the Olcese family they won had a tiny house in a contest they entered earlier this month."I'm overwhelmed it's so exciting," said Annie Olcese. "It's going to be a safe place for us where we can be a family again."The family of four has been living in a friend's RV in Sebastopol after their home in Santa Rosa was destroyed by the wildfires on Oct. 9."I'm at a loss for words. It really puts your faith back in humanity," said Henry Olcese.Annie Olcese entered the contest without telling her husband. He helped her create a video submission which was chosen among thousands of entries.The family will take delivery of the tiny house sometime in January 2018. They hope to place it somewhere in Sonoma County.------