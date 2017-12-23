North Bay Fire victims win tiny home after losing everything

SEBASTOPOL, Calif. --A Santa Rosa family displaced by the October North Bay fires got a surprise door knock on Wednesday morning.
It wasn't the Publishers Clearing House Prize Patrol, but it was close.
It was a TV host from Disney's Freeform Channel telling the Olcese family they won had a tiny house in a contest they entered earlier this month.
"I'm overwhelmed it's so exciting," said Annie Olcese. "It's going to be a safe place for us where we can be a family again."
The family of four has been living in a friend's RV in Sebastopol after their home in Santa Rosa was destroyed by the wildfires on Oct. 9.
"I'm at a loss for words. It really puts your faith back in humanity," said Henry Olcese.
Annie Olcese entered the contest without telling her husband. He helped her create a video submission which was chosen among thousands of entries.
VIDEO: North Bay fire victims win tiny house after losing theirs in North Bay fires
The family will take delivery of the tiny house sometime in January 2018. They hope to place it somewhere in Sonoma County.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps