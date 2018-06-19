Philadelphia's most expensive residential rentals, revealed

We examined local listings in Philadelphia via rental website Zumper to identify the city's most opulent listings.
Here are the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
237 N. 23rd St. (Logan Square)
Here's this fantastic single-family home located at 237 N. 23rd St. in Logan Square. It has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. This pad is currently going for $7,000/month. What makes it so high-priced?
In the unit, you can expect both heating and air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in closet, granite countertops and a patio. The building provides a two-car garage, a roof deck and an elevator. Cats and dogs are not allowed in this high-end house.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
229 N. 23rd St. (Logan Square)
Next, check out this gigantic single-family home situated at 229 N. 23rd St. in Logan Square. It has a whopping four bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, and it takes up 4,000 square feet. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Philadelphia is about $2,100/month, this living space is also currently priced at $7,000/month.
In the condo, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, granite countertops, both heating and air conditioning, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows. The building offers a backyard, a roof deck, assigned parking and an elevator. Pets are not allowed in this deluxe home.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
307 Governors Court (Graduate Hospital)
Finally, here's this humongous townhouse over at 307 Governors Court in Graduate Hospital. It has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, and it spans 2,400 square feet. This living space is currently going for $5,700/month. Why so pricey?
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a kitchen island and two balconies. Building amenities include garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and additional storage space. As swanky as this set-up might sound, cats and dogs aren't permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)