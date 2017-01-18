REAL ESTATE

PHOTOS: Most expensive house for sale in the U.S. costs $250M

(Photos Courtesy of Bruce Makowsky/ BAM Luxury Development)
LOS ANGELES --
The most expensive home for sale in the U.S. is a mega-mansion in Los Angeles that costs $250 million, according to a Los Angeles Times report.

The lavish Bel-Air property went on sale on Wednesday. The house features four levels, 38,000 square feet of interiors, 12 bedrooms, 21 bathrooms, three kitchens, an infinity pool with a swim-up bar, a bowling alley, a candy room and a movie theater, the report said.

The home was built by owner-developer Bruce Makowsky "on spec," meaning it was designed and developed without a buyer lined up.

The family-friendly property also has a $30-million car collection, 130 art installations and a decommissioned helicopter parked on the roof.
