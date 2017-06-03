REAL ESTATE

PHOTOS: Obamas buy house they were renting in DC

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">After eight years in the White House, the Obamas are moving into a historic home in Washington D.C.&#39;s Kalorama neighborhood. (Mark McFadden)</span></div>
WASHINGTON (WPVI) --
Barack and Michelle Obama have bought the home they've been renting in a tiny D.C. neighborhood since the former president left office.

The Washington Post reports the Obamas bought the eight-bedroom, 9-bath mansion for $8.1 million. Property records show the deed transfer was recorded Wednesday.

The Obamas have said they plan to remain in the capital while their younger daughter, Sasha, finishes high school at Sidwell Friends in Washington.

Spokesman Kevin Lewis said in a statement: "Given that President and Mrs. Obama will be in Washington for at least another two and a half years, it made sense for them to buy a home rather than continuing to rent property."
The neighborhood has been home to five other presidents, either before or after their time at the White House.

ABC News obtained photos of the Obamas' digs in D.C. The photos are from 2014, so they do not reflect how the Obamas have chosen to decorate their new home.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
realestatebarack obamamichelle obamareal estatephotosWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
PHOTOS: Inside the Obamas' new D.C. home
REAL ESTATE
PHOTOS: Jay Cutler, Kristin Cavallari list mansion for $4.75M
$4.9 million loft features shipping containers
Family sues NJ town to demolish house after creepy letters
PHOTOS: Kelly Clarkson's luxurious estate up for sale
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Suspect in custody for stabbing of Councilman David Oh
Fatal crash closes WB Pa. Turnpike in Bensalem
Woman struck and killed in Marple Township, Pa.
Firefighter hurt battling house fire in Camden
AccuWeather: Showers, Then Sun
Teen student killed amid violent day in Chester ID'd
Could Comey testimony be blocked by executive privilege?
Show More
3 Ex-Penn State officials get jail in Sandusky case
'He broke me.' Kathy Griffin addresses Trump photo
Good Samaritan rescues man from creek in Trenton
Police: NJ 'upskirt' suspect had camera in sneakers
Funeral held for pilot killed in medical chopper crash
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
American Cancer Society Bike-A-Thon
PHOTOS: 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: The amazing sights of Winterthur's Point-to-Point
More Photos