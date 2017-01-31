REAL ESTATE

Prince Albert says Grace Kelly's home will reopen in 2018

EMBED </>More News Videos

Prince Albert of Monaco says the childhood home of his late mother, Princess Grace Kelly, will reopen to the public next year or earlier. (WPVI)

EAST FALLS --
Prince Albert of Monaco says the childhood home of his late mother, Princess Grace Kelly, will reopen to the public next year or earlier.

Albert tells People magazine that the Philadelphia home he purchased last year for $754,000 will house regional offices for the Princess Grace Foundation and a U.S. extension of Monaco's Princess Grace Irish Library.

It will also be made available for public events once it is renovated.



Albert says that since the home sits in a residential neighborhood, "it won't be exclusively a museum."

Albert visited the home in October. His mother accepted a marriage proposal from his father, Prince Rainier III, in 1955.

The home was built in 1935 by Kelly's father, John B. Kelly. He was a three-time Olympic gold medal-winning rower in the 1920s.

Related Topics:
realestatereal estatehomephilly newsNorthwest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
REAL ESTATE
What's the Deal: Philadelphia's top 5 booming neighborhoods
Brooklyn homeowners told to pay $1K a year to sit on stoops
PHOTOS: Most expensive house for sale in the U.S. costs $250M
FYI Philly: New Luxury Living
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Fire in Old City displaces several residents (PHOTOS)
Woman in critical condition, rescued from house fire in Bucks Co.
Trump fires Sally Yates, names new acting Attorney General
Trump replaces acting head of ICE
International students in Philadelphia concerned, fearful
Fire damages homes in Nicetown
Syrian family set to see new Allentown home sent back
Show More
Mom of sisters killed on Roosevelt Blvd: My family is torn
Woman charged with beating husband to death in Willingboro
Driver crashes into Delco gas station causing fire
Police ID victim in fatal Medford collision
Man struck by car on Broad Street in N. Philadelphia
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Fire in Old City displaces several residents (PHOTOS)
Woman in critical condition, rescued from house fire in Bucks Co.
Trump fires Sally Yates, names new acting Attorney General
More Video