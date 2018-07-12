Renting in Atlantic City: What will $800 get you?

If you've got $800/month earmarked for your rent, we've rounded up the latest rental listings -- via rental site Zumper -- to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Atlantic City.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
40 S. Harrisburg Ave.
Listed at $800/month, this studio apartment is located at 40 S. Harrisburg Ave.
In the unit, expect hardwood floors, a fireplace, new paint, new stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and ceiling fans. Sorry, animal lovers, pets are not welcome here.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable.
33 S. North Carolina Ave.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 33 S. North Carolina Ave. It's also listed for $800/month.
Building amenities include a 24-hour security system and intercom and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect hardwood, carpet and tile flooring, a kitchen with new appliances, faux granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a renovated bathroom. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable.
1721 McKinley Ave.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1721 McKinley Ave. that's going for $795/month.
In this apartment -- powered by solar electricity -- expect hardwood and tile floors, air conditioning, white appliances and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable.
600 Pacific Ave.
Next, check out this 484-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 600 Pacific Ave. It's listed for $775/month.
Building amenities include assigned parking, a pool and beach access. In the unit, prospective tenants are promised tile and carpet flooring, ceiling fans, white appliances and wooden cabinetry. For utilities, tenants only need to pay electric bill. Cats and dogs are not welcome here.
Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable.
