Renting In East Falls: What Will $1,500 Get You?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in East Falls? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in this Philadelphia neighborhood if you've got $1,500 / month earmarked for your rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

3425 W School House Ln.




Listed at $1,500 / month, this 950-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home is located at 3425 W School House Ln.

In the rental, which has its own separate entrance, you can expect in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, a private patio and ample natural lighting. The main house features garage parking and outdoor space. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't allowed.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

4328 Ridge Ave.



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 4328 Ridge Ave. It's also listed for $1,500 / month.

The building boasts a swimming pool. In the apartment, there are a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, generous cabinet space, hardwood floors and plenty of natural lighting. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

5500 Wissahickon Ave.




Here's a 687-square-foot apartment at 5500 Wissahickon Ave. that's going for $1,465 / month.

In the unit, you'll get in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. The building offers a swimming pool, outdoor space and tennis courts. Cats and dogs aren't welcome.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
---

