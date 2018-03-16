Renting In Graduate Hospital: What Will $1,400 Get You?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in this Philadelphia neighborhood if you're on a budget of $1,400 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2332 Carpenter St., #1d
Listed at $1,400 / month, this 700-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 2332 Carpenter St.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and garden access. When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space; Both cats and dogs are welcome.
712 S 16th St.
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit located at 712 S 16th St. It's also listed for $1,400 / month.
In the unit, there are air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Building amenities include outdoor space and on-site laundry. Hairball alert: cats are permitted.
2209 Carpenter St.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2209 Carpenter St. that's going for $1,395 / month.
The unit features both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a ceiling fan. Building amenities include a backyard and storage space. Pets aren't permitted.
1611 Christian St.
Located at 1611 Christian St., here's a 2,655-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse that's listed for $1,300/ month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, granite countertops and plenty of natural light. The building features storage space and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs aren't welcome.
