REAL ESTATE

Renting In Graduate Hospital: What Will $1,500 Get You?

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Graduate Hospital?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in this Philadelphia neighborhood if you've got a budget of $1,500 / month.

Take a look at the listings, below.

1919 Christian St.




Listed at $1,450 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1919 Christian St. In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, air conditioning, high ceilings and plenty of natural light. Building amenities include on-site laundry, outdoor space and storage space.

Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

909 S 20th St., #2




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home over at 909 S 20th St. It's also listed for $1,450 / month for its 734-square-feet of space. In the single-family home, there are a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

712 S 16th St.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 712 S 16th St., which is going for $1,400 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings and on-site laundry. Hairball alert: cats are allowed. (See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Washington Square West, Explored
What Does $1,200 Rent You In Upper Roxborough, Today?
What's The Cheapest Rental Available In North Central, Right Now?
The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Walnut Hill, Explored
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Parking restrictions for Broad St. ahead of Super Bowl
Meet Challenger, an inspiration for Eagles fans everywhere
Brian asks Minneapolis: Philly or Boston?
Molly Schuyler downs 501 wings to win Wing Bowl 26
PHOTOS: Wing Bowl 26 in Philadelphia
Former Eagles RB now leading the team through faith
Trump authorizes release of controversial GOP memo
Judge: 'No way' she'll punish dad who tried to attack Nassar
Show More
AccuWeather: Windy and Cold Today
Mayfair comes together to cheer on Eagles!
Sharrie tries out a Minnesota pastime: Ice fishing!
Eagles fan who beat cancer gets Super Bowl tickets - from Vikings fan
Chase Utley and the 'Always Sunny' crew are flying with the Eagles
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Wing Bowl 26 in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Eagles fans show off their team spirit
PHOTOS: 2018 Philadelphia Auto Show
PHOTOS: 2018 Philadelphia Auto Show Black Tie Tailgate
More Photos