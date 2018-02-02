Renting In Graduate Hospital: What Will $1,500 Get You?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in this Philadelphia neighborhood if you've got a budget of $1,500 / month.
Take a look at the listings, below.
1919 Christian St.
Listed at $1,450 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1919 Christian St. In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, air conditioning, high ceilings and plenty of natural light. Building amenities include on-site laundry, outdoor space and storage space.
Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
909 S 20th St., #2
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home over at 909 S 20th St. It's also listed for $1,450 / month for its 734-square-feet of space. In the single-family home, there are a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
712 S 16th St.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 712 S 16th St., which is going for $1,400 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings and on-site laundry. Hairball alert: cats are allowed. (See the full listing here.)
---
