Renting in Logan Square: What will $1,600 get you?

According to Walk Score, this Philadelphia neighborhood is extremely walkable, is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Logan Square is currently hovering around $1,775.
So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,600/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2121 Market St., #623
Listed at $1,600/month, this 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 2121 Market St., #623.
In the unit, you can expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a breakfast bar and large windows. The building features laundry facilities on each floor, a fitness center and a residents lounge. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
1666 Callowhill St.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit over at 1666 Callowhill St. It's listed for $1,595/month.
The apartment features a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, air conditioning, hardwood flooring and exposed brick. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.
1900 John F Kennedy Blvd., #1716
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1900 John F Kennedy Blvd., #1716 that's going for $1,550/month.
In the furnished unit, you'll get a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, air conditioning, carpeted floors, a fireplace and wooden cabinetry. Building amenities include garage parking, a door person and secured entry. Hairball alert: cats are allowed.
