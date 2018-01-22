REAL ESTATE

Renting In Logan Square: What Will $2,000 Get You?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Logan Square? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in this Philadelphia neighborhood if you've got $2,000 / month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings.

1600 Arch St., #1216




Listed at $2,000 / month, this 851-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1600 Arch St. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a balcony and granite counter tops. Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center, a roof deck and additional storage space. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)

2001 Hamilton St., #P303




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 2001 Hamilton St. It's also listed for $2,000 / month for its 716 square feet of space. The building offers garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. The furnished unit has in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural lighting. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

200 N 16th St., #2304



Here's a 674-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 200 N 16th St., which is going for $1,995 / month. The building has garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a residents' lounge and storage space. The unit has hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and good natural lighting. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)

1900 Arch St., #302




Located at 1900 Arch St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,930/ month. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, amazing views and great natural lighting. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and a roof deck. Sadly, pets aren't welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
