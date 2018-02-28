Renting In Old City: What Will $1,500 Get You?

REAL ESTATE

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Old City? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in this Philadelphia neighborhood if you're on a budget of $1,500 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

315 Arch St., #708




Listed at $1,495 / month, this 580-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 315 Arch St.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and ample natural lighting. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate an elevator. Sadly, pets aren't allowed.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

48 N 3rd St.




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit located at 48 N 3rd St. It's also listed for $1,495 / month.

In the corner unit, there are both hardwood and carpeted floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. The building offers parking. Pets aren't welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

24 Bank St.




Here's a 700-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 24 Bank St. that's going for $1,450 / month.

In the unit, you'll get high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and exposed bricks. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

116 S 7th St.




Located at 116 S 7th St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,445/ month.

In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, carpeted floors, high ceilings and great natural lighting. The building offers on-site laundry. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

