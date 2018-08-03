Renting in Old City: What will $1,500 get you?

According to Walk Score, this Philadelphia neighborhood has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Old City is currently hovering around $1,650.
So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,500 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
701 Sansom St.
First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo over at 701 Sansom St. It's listed for $1,495/month for its 625 square feet of space.
The building offers on-site laundry, secured entry and shared outdoor space. In the condo, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, white appliances, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar and central heating and air conditioning. Sorry pet owners, animals are not permitted here.
710 Chestnut St.
Here's a 725-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 710 Chestnut St. that's going for $1,475/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate outdoor space, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space and secured entry. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a balcony, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, large closets, extra storage space and ceiling fans. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed here.
117 Chestnut St.
Next, check out this 550-square-foot studio that's located at 117 Chestnut St. It's listed for $1,450/month.
Building amenities include shared outdoor space, roof access and secured entry. In the bi-level unit, you'll get hardwood and tile floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, marble countertops, wooden cabinetry, a deck, ceiling fans, large windows, large closets and extra storage space. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
116 S. Seventh St.
Located at 116 S. Seventh St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's listed for $1,445/month.
Building amenities include secured entry and on-site laundry. In the bi-level unit, you can expect carpet and tile floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, ample natural lighting, recessed lighting, white appliances, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast island. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted.
130 Arch St.
Listed at $1,425/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 130 Arch St.
The building boasts shared outdoor space, a roof deck, an elevator and secured entry. In the condo, you can expect carpet and tile floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, high ceilings, exposed brick, white appliances, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
