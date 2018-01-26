REAL ESTATE

Renting In Philadelphia: What Will $2,000 Get You?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Philadelphia? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Philadelphia with a budget of $2,000 / month.

Take a look at the listings, below.

2001 Hamilton St., #P303 (Logan Square)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home over at 2001 Hamilton St. It's listed for $2,000 / month for its 716 square feet of space. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. The furnished penthouse has hardwood floors, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)

1923 N 7th St. (Hartranft)




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1923 N 7th St. that's going for $2,000 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and plenty of natural light. Building amenities include outdoor space. Unfortunately, pets aren't permitted. (See the full listing here.)

1329 N 16th St., #2 (North Central)




Next, check out this apartment that's located at 1329 N 16th St. It's listed for $2,000 / month. In the unit, you'll get in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and good natural lighting. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)

1147 N 4th St., #4a (Northern Liberties)




Located at 1147 N 4th St., here's a 1,466-square-foot 1-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,000/ month. In the fourth-floor unit, you can expect high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, exposed brick and plenty of natural light. The building offers garage parking and an elevator. Pets aren't permitted. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

200 N 16th St., #2304 (Logan Square)




Finally, here's a 674-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 200 N 16th St. that's going for $1,995 / month. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, storage space and a roof deck. The sunny unit has hardwood floors, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Unfortunately, pets aren't permitted. (See the full listing here.)
