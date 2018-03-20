REAL ESTATE

Renting In Queen Village: What Will $1,500 Get You?

514 South St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Queen Village?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in this Philadelphia neighborhood if you're on a budget of $1,500 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

226 Monroe St., #C




Listed at $1,490 / month, this 800-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 226 Monroe St.

In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood and tile floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, oak cabinets and plenty of natural light. The building features storage space. Dogs are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

616 S 4th St.




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom, 600-square-foot apartment, located at 616 S 4th St. and listed for $1,450 / month.

This apartment includes hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, central air conditioning, granite countertops and an electric stove. Pets aren't permitted.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

514 South St., #204



Here's a 477-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom listing at 514 South St. that's going for $1,400 / month.

In this furnished unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, stainless steel kitchen appliances, both air conditioning and central heating, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. The building offers an elevator. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
---

