Renting in Rittenhouse: What will $1,500 get you?

2100 Walnut St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Rittenhouse?

According to Walk Score, this Philadelphia neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Rittenhouse is currently hovering around $1,595.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,500/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

2100 Walnut St.




Listed at $1,500/month, this 450-square-foot studio is located at 2100 Walnut St.

Building amenities include a residents lounge, a door person, on-site management, dry cleaning services and a new fitness center. In the unit, expect to find hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, closet space and large windows. A $500 security deposit is required to move in. Cats and dogs are permitted here.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1806 Rittenhouse Square



Next, there's this unit located at 1806 Rittenhouse Square. It's also listed for $1,500/month for its 415 square feet of space.

The building features an elevator, a door person and a fitness center. In the apartment, there are a walk-in closet, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and generous storage space. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

224 W. Rittenhouse Square




Here's a 573-square-foot studio at 224 W. Rittenhouse Square that's going for $1,500/month.

Apartment amenities include two walk-in closets, extra storage space, laminate and tile flooring, granite countertops and large windows. The building features on-site laundry, assigned parking for a fee, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck and an elevator. Pets are not permitted.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

1532 Pine St.



Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1532 Pine St. It's listed for $1,495/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, bike racks and storage space. In the apartment, you'll get hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, white appliances, wooden cabinetry and a loft area. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2209 Walnut St.




Located at 2209 Walnut St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's also listed for $1,495/month.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a decorative fireplace and ample natural light. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property for an additional fee.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
