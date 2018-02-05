Renting In Rittenhouse: What Will $1,800 Get You?

REAL ESTATE

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Rittenhouse?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in this Philadelphia neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $1,800 / month on rent.

Read on for the listings.

111 S 15th St., #P206





Listed at $1,800 / month, this 750-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 111 S 15th St. In the rental, you can expect air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

The building features garage parking, a fitness center, a roof deck, concierge service and a residents lounge. Pets aren't welcome. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1500 Chestnut St., #16e



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit situated at 1500 Chestnut St. It's also listed for $1,800 / month for its 759-square-feet of space. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Building amenities include a fitness center, a residents lounge, a business center, on-site management and storage space. Pets aren't welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

411 S 19th St., #1




Here's a 1,209-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment at 411 S 19th St., which is going for $1,800 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and air conditioning.

Unfortunately, pets aren't allowed. (See the full listing here.)

242 S 21st St., #2F




Located at 242 S 21st St., here's a 3,630-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,750/ month. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a fireplace, a dishwasher and storage space.

Sadly, pets aren't allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)
---

