Renting in Spring Garden: What will $1,500 get you?

According to Walk Score, this Philadelphia neighborhood is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and offers many nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Spring Garden is currently hovering around $1,535.
So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,500 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
2401 Pennsylvania Ave., #2c55
Listed at $1,500/month, this 600-square-foot studio apartment is located at 2401 Pennsylvania Ave., #2C55.
In the apartment, you can anticipate air conditioning, central heating, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, a business center, concierge service, a door person, an elevator, a fitness center, on-site management, outdoor space, secured entry and a swimming pool. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
(See the complete listing here.)
1427 Melon St., #404
Then there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo located at 1427 Melon St., #404. It's listed for $1,490/month for its 500 square feet of space.
Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking. In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)