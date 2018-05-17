REAL ESTATE

Renting in Washington Square West: What will $1,600 get you?

1100 Spruce St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington Square West?

According to Walk Score, this Philadelphia neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Washington Square West is currently hovering around $1,495.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $1,600/month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

250 S. 13th St., #8f




Listed at $1,600/month, this 353-square-foot studio is located at 250 S. 13th St.

In the unit, you can expect a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, granite countertops, a ceiling fan and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1100 Spruce St., #1b




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 1100 Spruce St. It's listed for $1,595/month for its 560-square-feet of space.

The apartment features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and ample cabinet space. Pets are not welcome. An elevator, a fitness center and a bike room are offered as building amenities.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1218 Walnut St., #1105




Located at 1218 Walnut St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's listed for $1,570/month.

The building features on-site laundry. In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, bay windows, a spacious closet and ample natural light. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
The cheapest apartment rentals in Philadelphia, right now
Here are today's cheapest rentals in Rittenhouse, Philadelphia
Renting in Spring Garden: What will $1,500 get you?
Renting in Old City: What will $1,500 get you?
Renting in Washington Square: What will $1,600 get you?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News