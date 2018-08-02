REAL ESTATE

Renting in Washington Square: What will $1,600 get you?

1001 Chestnut St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington Square?

According to Walk Score, this Philadelphia neighborhood is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Washington Square is currently hovering around $1,480.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $1,600 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1001 Chestnut St., #905w




Listed at $1,600/month, this 916-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 1001 Chestnut St., #905w.

In the unit, you can expect air conditioning, carpeted flooring, wooden cabinetry, recessed lighting and a walk-in closet. The building has a door person and on-site laundry. Pets are not welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1109 Spruce St., #2F



Here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1109 Spruce St., #2F, that's going for $1,595/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops, in-unit laundry and a wall-mounted television. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

1305 Locust St., #2C




Next, check out this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 1305 Locust St., #2C. It's also listed for $1,595/month.

In the unit, you'll have air conditioning, central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Dog owners are in luck: small dogs are permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1300 Chestnut St., #6



Listed at $1,515/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 1300 Chestnut St., #6.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to building amenities, expect a door person, an elevator and on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

201 S. 13th St., #1008




Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo situated at 201 S. 13th St., #1008. It's listed for $1,510/month.

In the condo, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and recessed lighting. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)
