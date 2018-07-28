REAL ESTATE

Rob Lowe asking $47 million for Montecito, California estate

Actor Rob Lowe and his wife Sheryl have put their East Coast style estate in Montecito, California on the market, offering a listing price of $47 million. (WLS)

Actor Rob Lowe and his wife Sheryl have put their East Coast style estate in Montecito, California on the market for $47 million.

The six-bedroom house, which was inspired by Lowe's childhood hometown of Charlottesville, Virginia, offers potential buyers a wine cellar, a fully stocked gym, a movie theater, an outdoor pool and tennis courts.

The estate, built on just over three acres of land, also offers both a guest house and a pool house. The house provides stunning views of the neighboring Santa Ynez Mountains and proximity to the Pacific Ocean.

For more information, visit Top10RealEstate Deals.com

