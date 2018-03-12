REAL ESTATE

Shore-goers get an early start on summer rentals

Watch the report from Trish Hartman on Action News at 4:30 p.m. on March 12, 2018. (WPVI)

MARGATE, N.J. (WPVI) --
Another storm system may be bad news for the winter-fatigued, but it's good news for realtors dealing in summer properties.

It's what many of us have been dreaming about through all this winter weather: warm sun, sand, the soothing sounds of the ocean.

While summer vacation is months away, the planning process starts now despite the nasty weather.

"I have had people come down in the middle of a storm to look at properties," says realtor Craig Carey. "They're very hearty and adventurous. But for the most part it does slow down when a storm comes in."

Agents say the rush to book summer rentals down the shore usually starts right after Christmas, and this year was no different. But Carey, who work with Keller Williams in Ocean City, said he noticed a lull when folks had their minds on something else.

"We started out with a bang in January but then the Eagles made it to the playoffs and we had a little bit of a slowdown. As soon as the Eagles won the Super Bowl, things really took off," he said.

In Margate, rental agents also noticed an Eagles Super Bowl slump, but say now properties are going quickly.

"The market's great. Everyone feels better, more confident about spending a little bit more money, taking a vacation at the shore," said Dana Hartman of the Hartman Home Team.

While Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, agents say now is the start of their busy season.

"Every weekend that we have, more rentals get rented. Things go very quickly. Especially he good ones. If you're a seasoned summer tenant you know to start earlier than later," Hatman said.

Rental agents we spoke to say while many photos are available online, they highly encourage folks to come down and see the properties in person so you know exactly what you're getting.

