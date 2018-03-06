REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Callowhill, Explored

511 N Broad St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Callowhill look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Callowhill via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

506 N 9th St., #10




Listed at $900 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse, located at 506 N 9th St., is 36.5 percent less than the $1,417 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Callowhill.

The sunny second-floor unit has carpeting, high ceilings and ceiling fans. Building amenities include additional storage space.

(See the complete listing here.)

501 N 13th St.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 501 N 13th St., is listed for $1,350 / month.

In the sun-drenched second-floor unit, you're promised air conditioning, a dishwasher, generous closet space, hardwood floors and bay windows. Building amenities include outdoor space and on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

511 N Broad St., #605




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 511 N Broad St., which, at 689 square feet, is going for $1,375 / month.

In the unit, which comes furnished, you'll find high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and ample natural lighting. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed.

(See the full listing here.)

428 N 13th St.




Then there's this 914-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 428 N 13th St., listed at $1,400 / month.

In the sunlit unit, you'll find in-unit laundry, granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a skylight and exposed bricks walls. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(See the listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
The cheapest apartment rentals in Philadelphia, right now
Here are today's cheapest rentals in Rittenhouse, Philadelphia
Renting in Spring Garden: What will $1,500 get you?
Renting in Old City: What will $1,500 get you?
Renting in Washington Square: What will $1,600 get you?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News