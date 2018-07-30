The cheapest apartment rentals in Fishtown, explored

So how does the low-end pricing on a Fishtown rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2434 E. Dauphin St.
Listed at $1,100/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, located at 2434 E. Dauphin St., is 29 percent less than the $1,550/month median rent for a one bedroom in Fishtown.
The building features extra storage space and secured entry. In the unit, anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood and tile flooring, white appliances, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops, high ceilings and large windows. Unfortunately for pet owners, cats and dogs are not welcome at this location.
1523 E. Susquehanna Ave.
This studio apartment, situated at 1523 E. Susquehanna Ave., is listed for $1,400/month for its 1,200 square feet of space.
In the loft, expect to find an open living room floor plan, air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast island and recessed lighting.
The future tenant will be responsible for electric, gas, cable, internet and water. Bring your pet: both cats and dogs are permitted here.
1101 Frankford Ave.
Here's a studio at 1101 Frankford Ave., which, at 700 square feet, is going for $1,590/month.
The building offers garage parking for a fee, round-the-clock on-site management, secured entry and a fitness center. In the unit, you'll find in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast island and a spacious living room.
Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome with a $250 nonrefundable fee.
1714 Memphis St.
Then there's this 1,000-square-foot at 1714 Memphis St., listed at $1,595/month.
Building amenities include assigned parking, a residents lounge and a fitness center. In the unit, expect in-unit laundry, large windows, exposed brick, recessed and designer lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and designer cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not welcome at this location.
