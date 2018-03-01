REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Northern Liberties, Explored

981 N 6th St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Northern Liberties are hovering around $1,550 (compared to a $1,499 average for Philadelphia). So how does the low-end pricing on a Northern Liberties rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

433 Poplar St.




Listed at $1,100 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 433 Poplar St., is 29 percent less than the $1,550 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Northern Liberties.

The sunny unit has a private backyard and a full kitchen.

(See the complete listing here.)

981 N 6th St.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 981 N 6th St., which, at 450 square feet, is going for $1,125 / month.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and build-in storage features. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed.

(See the full listing here.)

237 Fairmount Ave., #2



Then there's this 950-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 237 Fairmount Ave., listed at $1,500 / month.

In the unit, anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and great natural lighting. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Society Hill, Right Now?
The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Mantua, Explored
The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Graduate Hospital, Right Now
Renting In Old City: What Will $1,500 Get You?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Court overturns conviction in fatal Del. school attack
AccuWeather: Heavy rain, high winds on the way
Philly officer accused of slamming handcuffed man charged
Police: 10-year-old boy behind Gloucester Co. school threats
Storm could eat up NJ beaches still under repair
Ardmore man arrested on child pornography charges
Kenney seeks property tax hike to help schools
Dozens charged in Bucks Co. pawn shop theft ring
Show More
Broken water main creates urban geyser in Del.
Jurors deliberate for 2nd day in Allentown mayor trial
Kroger joins other big retailers, tightens gun restrictions
Cumberland County College lockdown lifted, all clear given
Lockdown lifted at Upper Darby middle school
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Billy Graham in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Mob wrecks Philly store amid Super Bowl celebrations
GAME PHOTOS: Eagles take on Patriots in Super Bowl LII
PHOTOS: Post-game celebrations after Eagles win Super Bowl
More Photos